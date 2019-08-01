What it takes to make Mustard Ice Cream

(NEWS10)– French’s recently debuting Mustard Ice Cream in celebration of National Mustard Day, which is this Saturday, August 3rd. The bizarre treat will be popping up in New York City and Los Angeles this weekend. If you can’t make it to any of these destinations, French’s has a way to make it at home.

The above video shows the whole process, from blender to freezer. According to French’s website, it takes 11 ingredients and is 521 calories per serving. For more information, including the full recipe, click here.