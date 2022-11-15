NEW YORK (NEWS10) — These are the foods most likely to go untouched on Thanksgiving. Per a report from The Vacationer, there are a good amount of “traditional” Thanksgiving foods that people would rather not see at the table when it comes time to give thanks.

For their report, The Vacationer surveyed 1,003 Americans over the age of 18 on October 25, using SurveyMonkey. A majority of those interviewed were between the ages of 45-60, roughly 35.3%, followed by 30-44 year-olds coming in at 28.2%, then 18.8% in the range of 18-29, rounded out by 17.7% over the age of 60. Survey respondents were able to choose as many items as they wanted.

Their report found that the top 10 most disliked traditional Thanksgiving foods are as follows:

Cranberry sauce Turkey Green bean casserole Ham Coleslaw Sweet potatoes or yams Stuffing/dressing Pumpkin Pie Carrots Mashed potatoes

Their study found that nearly 30% of all American adults dislike turkey. The most disliked Thanksgiving food goes to cranberry sauce with 30.51% of American adults saying they could do without it year in and year out.