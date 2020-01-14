What is burn? ‘Jeopardy’ champions banter on Twitter

BURBANK, Calif. (NEWS10) – As viewers anxiously wait for Jeopardy’s “The Greatest of All Time” tournament to continue Tuesday night on ABC, the contestants are giving us a little preview of the competition on social media.

The friendly nature of Contestants Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter has been evident ever since NEWS10 spoke with the trio earlier this month. Now, the trio has taken to Twitter to banter back and forth.

For example, when James Holzhauer found out his competitor and friend Ken Jennings wasn’t following him back.

BREAKING: I have decided to follow @James_Holzhauer on Twitter, since he’s been following me on Jeopardy all week. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 11, 2020

Updating profile pic accordingly https://t.co/9XdUFtESnL — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 12, 2020

As of right now in the competition, Ken Jennings leads the tournament with two games, James Holzhauer has one game under his belt and Brad Rutter has yet to win a game. A point James Holzhauer is having fun reminding Rutter about.

During the tournament, Rutter has made a name for himself for losing the Daily Doubles as quickly as he gets them.

Chiefs out here dropping the ball like it’s a @bradrutter Daily Double — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 12, 2020

The contestants’ funny antics aren’t exclusive to Twitter. You’ll hear their funny exchanges during the game and see them in the delivery of their answers.

Who do you think is “The Greatest of All Time”? Will Brad Rutter stand a chance against another Daily Double? Tune into ABC Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST to find out!