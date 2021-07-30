What infrastructure legislation in Congress could mean for NYS

FILE – In this July 1, 2021, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. Senators negotiating two colossal bills delivering $4 trillion for bolstering infrastructure, health care, environment and other initiatives keep insisting both measures will be fully paid for. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of Congress are discussing a major bipartisan infrastructure package for projects across the country. And, if the legislation moves through, it could result in significant funding for New York State.

“We’re talking about a massive infusion of federal infrastructure funding over and above what’s called a re-appropriation,” said Stephen Acquario with the New York State Association of Counties. He says the federal government pays for large-scale infrastructure projects every year, but this would go further.

In a statement, New York Senator Chuck Schumer said yesterday, “The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a record building and jobs boon for critical New York needs…”

It is expected to include funding for things like airports, highways, and passenger rail, as well as bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation. Beyond that it should also include money for electric vehicle charging stations, electric school buses, and ferries.



“That’s really where this nation is headed toward renewable transportation, it’s got an emphasis on batteries and recycling of those batteries and electric vehicles and local governments are going to have a lot to say about this, and a lot of work in this,” Acquario said.

The Senate could act to pass the legislation early next week. It will then need approval from the House.