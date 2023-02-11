CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the National Retail Federation, this Valentine’s Day could be the second-highest year on record for spending. It’s expected to increase by 8% to $26 billion.

Susan Hoffman from Wit’s End in Clifton Park visited NEWS10 with a variety of gift ideas to “wow” your sweetheart. Among the trendiest items this year are celestial jewelry, hand-painted chocolates, and men’s grooming products.

