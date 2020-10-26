What fruits and vegetables are harvested in New York in October and November?

News
Posted: / Updated:
orchard generic apple

apple fruit, apple orchard, generic

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – New York State farmers produce thousands of fresh fruits and vegetables during the growing season every year. While there is plenty of produce available throughout the year, buying a fruit or vegetable in season leads to much better taste and texture in most cases. Here is what is being harvested in New York in Oct. and Nov. according to the Department of Agriculture and Markets:

October

Fruits

  • Apples
  • Grapes
  • Pears
  • Raspberry
  • Watermelon

Vegetables

  • Dry Beans
  • Lima Beans
  • Snap Beans
  • Beets
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celery
  • Collard Greens
  • Corn
  • Cucumbers
  • Eggplant
  • Herbs
  • Kale
  • Leeks
  • Lettuce (ends in late Oct.)
  • Mustard Greens
  • Onions
  • Parsnips
  • Peas
  • Peppers (ends middle of Oct.)
  • Potatoes
  • Pumpkins
  • Spinach (ends in late Oct.)
  • Summer Squash (ends middle of Oct.)
  • Winter Squash
  • Swiss Chard
  • Tomatoes
  • Turnips
  • Zucchini (ends middle of Oct.)

November

Fruits

  • Apple

Vegetables

  • Dry Beans
  • Beets
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Cabbage
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Celery (ends middle of Nov.)
  • Collard Greens
  • Corn (ends middle of Nov.)
  • Cucumbers (ends middle of Nov.)
  • Eggplant (ends late Nov.)
  • Kale
  • Mustard Greens
  • Onions
  • Parsnips
  • Winter Squash (ends middle of Nov.)
  • Turnips

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report