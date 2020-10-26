What fruits and vegetables are harvested in New York in October and November?

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – New York State farmers produce thousands of fresh fruits and vegetables during the growing season every year. While there is plenty of produce available throughout the year, buying a fruit or vegetable in season leads to much better taste and texture in most cases. Here is what is being harvested in New York in Oct. and Nov. according to the Department of Agriculture and Markets:
October
Fruits
- Apples
- Grapes
- Pears
- Raspberry
- Watermelon
Vegetables
- Dry Beans
- Lima Beans
- Snap Beans
- Beets
- Broccoli
- Brussels Sprouts
- Cabbage
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Celery
- Collard Greens
- Corn
- Cucumbers
- Eggplant
- Herbs
- Kale
- Leeks
- Lettuce (ends in late Oct.)
- Mustard Greens
- Onions
- Parsnips
- Peas
- Peppers (ends middle of Oct.)
- Potatoes
- Pumpkins
- Spinach (ends in late Oct.)
- Summer Squash (ends middle of Oct.)
- Winter Squash
- Swiss Chard
- Tomatoes
- Turnips
- Zucchini (ends middle of Oct.)
November
Fruits
- Apple
Vegetables
- Dry Beans
- Beets
- Broccoli
- Brussels Sprouts
- Cabbage
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Celery (ends middle of Nov.)
- Collard Greens
- Corn (ends middle of Nov.)
- Cucumbers (ends middle of Nov.)
- Eggplant (ends late Nov.)
- Kale
- Mustard Greens
- Onions
- Parsnips
- Winter Squash (ends middle of Nov.)
- Turnips
LATEST STORIES
- Crews working on water main break in Troy
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- More than 400,000 New Yorkers participated in Early Voting this weekend
- US Marshalls recover 45 missing children during anti-human trafficking operation
- 60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows