What five former Presidents were born in New York State?

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Wednesday, President Joseph Biden became the 46th person to be sworn in as the President of the United States. Biden succeeds Donald J. Trump. Trump was the fifth New York-born President.

The first New Yorker to have the honor also benefited from being the first president born in the United States. All previous Presidents had been born before the end of the Revolutionary War, meaning they were born in the British Colonies.

1. Martin Van Buren

Martin Van Buren was born in Kinderhook, N.Y., in 1782 and is the only U.S. President to speak English as his second language Durch was his first.

As a young and upcoming lawyer Van Buren entered Albany politics and in 1821 was elected to the United States Senate, where he served until 1828.

Van Buren became the first future president to become governor of New York State. On January 1, 1829, he was sworn in as the 9th Governor of New York. Van Buren held the Governorship for two months and twelve days before accepting the United States Secretary of State’s position by President Andrew Jackson.

In 1837 Van Buren won the Presidency and became the nation’s eighth President. In later years, Van Buren grew more opposed to slavery and became an outspoken abolitionist. He supported Abraham Lincoln’s policies during the Civil War. Van Buren died in Kinderhook in July 1862 at 79.

2. Millard Fillmore

Millard Fillmore, the 13th president, was born into poverty in the Finger Lakes Area (Moravia) of New York State. He was a member of the Whig party and was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1828 and then on to the House of Representatives in 1832.

Fillmore was the first elected Comptroller for New York, an office he held for over a year. In March of 1849, Fillmore became the Vice-President under Zachary Taylor. At Taylor’s sudden death in July of 1850, Millard Fillmore became the 13th President of the United States. He died in 1874 at the age of 74.

3. Theodore Roosevelt

The third President born in New York State was Theodore Roosevelt, the 33rd Governor of New York, who in 1901 became the youngest President in U.S. history at the age of 42. In September 1901, after being the Vice-President for six and a half months, Roosevelt was sworn in as the 26th President after William McKinley was assassinated. He held the office until 1909 when William Howard Taft took office after being elected in 1908.

Roosevelt was born with debilitating asthma but overcame his early health problems with a strenuous lifestyle. “Teddy” Roosevelt was known as a statesman, outdoorsmen, and learned historian with a wide range of interests. President Teddy Roosevelt died January 6, 1919, in Oyster Bay New York at the age of 60.

4. Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR)

The fourth President born in New York State is Franklin Delano Roosevelt. He was born at his family’s home of Hyde Park, N.Y., on January 30, 1882. FDR was elected to the New York State Senate in 1910 and then went to serve as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy under President Woodrow Wilson during World War I.

In 1921 at the age of 39, Roosevelt contracted a paralytic illness, thought to be polio at the time. After losing the use of his legs, FDR returned to politics and was elected as New York’s 44th Governor in 1929, an office he held for four years.

In 1932, FDR ran against President Herbert Hoover and won to become the longest elected President in United States history, winning four terms of office. FDR passed away on April 12, 1945, in Warm Springs, Ga. during his fourth term. His unprecedented winning of a third and fourth term helped spur the passing of the 22nd Amendment which limits a president to two terms in office.

5. Donald J. Trump

The last New York-born President was Donald J Trump, born in Queens, on June 14, 1946. Trump and Teddy Roosevelt are the only two American presidents born in NYC. President Trump was educated at the New York Military Academy and later at the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania.

As a young man, Trump took over his fathers firm and renamed it the Trump Organization. Under Donald Trump, the organization became involved in hotels, resorts, casinos, and residential and commercial buildings.

In 1987 President Trump published his first of many books called The Art of the Deal. Later in 2004, Trump launched the Apprentice on television.

President Trump was elected in 2016 as the 45th President of the United States, defeating Hillary Clinton. He lost in 2020 to the 46th President, Joseph Biden.

Of all 46 Presidents, only four can claim the Governorship of New York, Martin Van Buren, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt, and Franklin Roosevelt.