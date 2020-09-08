What back to school looks like in Vermont this year

News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (LOCAL22/44) — After being closed for almost six months, Vermont schools reopened their doors on Tuesday. The 2020 to 2021 school year is going to look a lot different because of social distancing and mask-wearing.

At Rice Memorial High School, students will only have four 80-minute classes per day to minimize the amount of movement in the building. Also, all classrooms have been reconfigured to allow for six feet between student desks. For classes that need more room, the gym, art room, music room, and cafeteria have been staged as classrooms.

