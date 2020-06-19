‘What, are you going to shoot me?’: Florida man kills friend showing off gun, deputies say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 26-year-old friends were hanging out and playing video games at a home in Palm Harbor, Florida, when one shot the other with what he thought was an unloaded gun, officials say.
According to Pinellas County deputies, Clearwater resident Sean Cook went to hang out at Shea Harkins’ house Thursday evening. Around 7:45 p.m., deputies said Harkins went to retrieve a Colt M4 rifle he had been customizing prior to Cook’s arrival.
Harkins reportedly told detectives he returned to his bedroom and pointed the rifle at Cook as a joke, which is when Cook responded, “What, are you going to shoot me?” Deputies said Harkins admitted to pulling the trigger on what he thought was an unloaded weapon.
Deputies said the gun had a bullet in the chamber and struck Cook in the chest. He was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:55 p.m.
Harkins has been charged with one count of manslaughter. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.
