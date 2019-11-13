What are you doing to spread kindness today?

(NEWS10) — Sharing a smile or saying hello to a stranger are just two simple ways to spread kindness on this World Kindness Day.

World Kindness Day is internationally celebrated on November 13th and dates back to 1998.

The purpose of the international day is to lift spirits and inspire people to generate a kinder world.

So whether its paying it forward as you head out for a coffee, checking on your neighbors to ensure they are okay in the cold temperatures or helping a coworker if you notice their workload is heavy, take a moment to spread some kindness today.

