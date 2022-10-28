ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Still wondering what costume to wear for Halloween? If you don’t want to wear the same costume as someone else, you might want to steer clear of the following trends for this year’s Halloween.

In a recent survey by mytraffico.com, researchers found the popular Netflix show, “Stranger Things,” will take the main stage as 20.3% of respondents said they will dress up as the characters from the show. Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson takes first place as 6.24% of respondents report they’re dressing up as him. Following Munson is Chrissy Hawkins with 5.6%, a Demogorgon also with 5.6%, and Vecna with 3.2%. Other popular costumes you might see are,

Dr. Strange from “Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” (4,9%)

Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story” (4,7%)

Shrek from “Shrek 5” (4,4%)

Barbie or Ken from “Barbie” 2023 (4,3%)

Superhero from the “Umbrella Academy” (3.2%)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion from the “WAP” Music Video (3%)

Elvis Presley from “Elvis” (2,9%)

Wanda Maximoff From “Wandavision” (2,7%)

Daphne From “Bridgerton” (2.6%)

Daemon Targaryen from “House Of the Dragon” (2,4%)

mytraffico.com also reported over half of the respondents will buy their costumes (53%), and a third of them (34.65%) will DIY. The survey states only 53.4% will go to a Halloween party with the main reason being “I’m too old for this,” (16%). Is your costume one of a kind or will you meet your new Eddie Munson best friends?