What are the most popular bad Christmas movies?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- “Home Alone,” “The Grinch,” and “The Polar Express” are classic Christmas movies but what about “Santa’s Slay,” “Christmas Evil,” or “Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny?” Haven’t heard of them? Well, they all made the list of most popular bad movies in each state, according to TreeTriage.

“Jingle All The Way” featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad was not only the most popular bad Christmas movie in New York, but it was also the most popular in the nation. “First, anything with Arnold Schwarzenegger is probably bad, but because he takes his roles seriously, they sometimes have an oddly redeeming quality about them. Kind of,” said TreeTriage’s Codey Stout.

In addition to New York, “Jingle All The Way” was also the most popular bad Christmas movie in:

Arizona

Illinois

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

New Mexico

The second and third most popular bad Christmas movies were “A Madea Christmas” and “Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2.” Below are the top 12 most popular bad Christmas movies:

Jingle All The Way (1996) A Madea Christmas (2013) Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 (1987) Christmas Evil (1980) The Perfect Holiday (2007) The Nutcracker in 3D (2010) The Christmas Candle (2013) Santa Claus (1959) Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014) I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1998) Deck the Halls (2006) Christmas With The Kranks

Some other notable titles that didn’t make the top 12 include: “Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman,” “Santa’s Slay,” “Santa with Muscles,” “Santa and the Ice Cream Bunny,” and “Santa Claws.” Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island did not have a most popular bad Christmas flick.

“Either the residents there are more sophisticated than the rest of us and only enjoy quality movies, or they have yet to be introduced to the instant classic, ‘Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman’,” Stout said.

To determine the most popular bad Christmas movie in each state, TreeTriage put a list together of the lowest-rated Christmas films from the International Movie Database (IMDB) and Rotten Tomatoes. Next, they used Google Trends to determine where search data was highest for each movie.

To see what the most popular bad Christmas movie was in the rest of the U.S. Head over to TreeTriage’s website.