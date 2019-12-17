WGNA remixes ’12 Days of Christmas’ song with Capital Region references

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ‘Tis the season for Christmas music, carols and cheer and to celebrate one local radio station released an original remix to a classic song that took the Capital Region by storm.

The song titled, “12 Things at Christmas that Upstate Gave to Me” features quirky upstate references including the opening of the long awaited Exit 3, the infamous puppies and babies slogan and NEWS10’s Steve Capporizzo’s hair.

The song was a collaborative effort that came together in about a week, said Brian Cody, co-host of the GNA Morning Show with Brian and Chrissy.

Cody said he wanted to produce something fun with local ties and references to add some holiday entertainment to his show.

“I needed content and it’s almost Christmas so there was no better time than now,” he said.

Earlier this month, Cody said he couldn’t sleep so he jumped out of bed in the middle of the night and started writing. With the original song “The 12 Days of Christmas” playing in the background, he thought of hyper local jokes Capital Region natives would relate to.

Once he wrote the lyrics, he sent them to a comedy service with which the station has a partnership to produce the song.

While the song was in the production stages, Cody handed the lyrics to Jessica Sims, producer of GNA’s morning and midday shows and asked if she could make the video.

“Everyone played their part and it came together,” Cody added.”I think people get more of a kick out of the song because of the video.”

The song was uploaded to their YouTube page December 11 and has more than 7,000 views.

Cody said the positive reaction to the project is encouraging him to work on future similar content.