WESTPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, State Police pulled over a 2010 orange Jeep Patriot on State Route 9 with an expired inspection sticker. The driver, Arthur R. Clarke, 56, could not provide photo identification but provided his pedigree information.

While the trooper looked up Clarke’s information, he fled the scene. A pursuit ensued, ending at Clarke’s residence. Clarke was arrested and released on an appearance ticket for unlawfully fleeing a police officer to the Town of Westport Court at a later date.