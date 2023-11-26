ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -For its third year, the Westland Hills Baseball and Softball Park turning its field into a haven of Christmas trees. 108 of these “Angels in the Outfield” lighting the night as families remember those not with them anymore.

The Our Angels Remembered fundraiser came to light after a board member of Westland Hills took part in a similar event from Cambridge. The festivities helping Dan Farrell heal after his mom passed in 2017.

“There were 20, 30, trees there, but it was cathartic to really be a part of that. To be able to kind of be closer to her at the holidays. So, we wanted to start it then. Covid happened, we needed to delay it,” explained Farrell.

Now, hundreds of families coming to Albany to take part in its own tradition. One family lost a sister just three weeks ago and felt this was the right place to come. “Relatives, my son, my nieces, my sister’s daughters all played baseball, softball in these fields. We thought it would be a great way to honor her,” said Antoinette Belvoir while near the tree for her sister.

Decorating the trees began the day after Thanksgiving. All culminating in a countdown and their first lighting. As the biggest fundraiser for Westland Hills, Farrell says the donations will help keep this safe place for sports running, all while tackling a serious topic.

“It’s not Santa, it’s not Rudolph. What it is, is a community that really understands how tough grief is at the holidays and they’re making it easier for each other,” stated Farrell.

Decorations will stay up through New Year’s Eve. Anyone who missed out still has time to see the display in full color.