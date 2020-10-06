Western Massachusetts ice cream shop creates three Ruth Bader Ginsburg-themed flavors

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — An ice cream shop in Northampton introduced three new flavors Monday in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Herrell’s Ice Cream created Ginsburg Snap (sweet cream with ginger snaps), Legendary RBG (raspberry swirl with babka mixed into ginger ice cream), and Women’s Empowermint (malted peppermint) as a tribute to the late Justice.

Justice Ginsburg died at age 87 on September 18 at her home in Washington. According to the Supreme Court, the cause of her death was complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been one of my hero’s for many years”, Judy Herrell said. ‘I love the fact that her Legal Dissents were written as a form for educating future generations. Justice Ginsburg’s hopes were that later generations would be moved and change the minds of future justices and overturn the decision. I think this is a brilliant way to educate.”

The new flavors will begin to rotate out starting Monday. Visit their website to view other current flavors available in the store.