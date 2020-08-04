Western Ave closed due to flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four Floridians were arrested in Florida and Pennsylvania on Tuesday in connection to a nationwide scheme to steal credit and debit card numbers of gas station customers across the country—including in Albany, Broome, and Montgomery Counties.

According to the indictment, some of the individuals are charged with building skimming devices and installing them at gas pumps from April 2016 through around December 2018. The devices would steal the payment card information when customers paid at the pump.