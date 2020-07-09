Westerlo Woman Faces Assault Charges After Domestic Incident

News
Posted: / Updated:

WESTERLO (NEWS 10) – Marissa Henkin of Westerlo was arrested after a domestic incident on July 6.

According to the Albany County Sheriff Office, Deputies responded to a domestic incident at a residence on County Route 143 in the Town of Westerlo. Once there, they found a male with a stab wound. According to the Sheriff’s report, during a domestic dispute, Marissa Henkin stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors.

During the incident, there were two children present in the residence. Henkin faces multiple charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Henkin has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Westerlo Town Court on August 12.

