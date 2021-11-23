Westbound lanes on Castleton-On-Hudson Bridge to temporarily close for repairs

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All westbound lanes on the Castleton-On-Hudson Bridge will be closed from 5 a.m. on November 29 through 5 p.m. on December 3. The Thruway Authority said the closure will allow crews to make bridge deck repairs and prepare for a traffic shift during the winter.

All westbound traffic will be diverted off the Berkshire Spur at exit B1 (I-90 Albany-Hudson-Rensselaer). Motorists will be directed to I-90 west and can reconnect to the Thruway at exit 23 (Albany I-787) or exit 24 (Albany-Montreal I-90-I-87).

All traffic accessing the Berkshire Spur at exit B1 will be limited to eastbound travel only. Eastbound lanes will remain open to traffic entering the Berkshire Spur from exit 21A.

Motorists should remain alert and exercise caution, as the bridge is an active construction zone with a 45 mph posted speed limit. Tandem vehicles also must break up before entering New York from the Massachusetts Turnpike.

This closure is weather dependent and subject to change. This closure is part of the $47.6 million bridge deck replacement and rehabilitation project. The Castleton-On-Hudson Bridge connects Albany and Rensselaer counties over the Hudson River.