West Virginia suspect who claimed coronavirus to evade arrest faces terroristic threat charges

Shouting 'fire' in a crowded theater, when there is no fire, is considered dangerous speech. And now, saying you have COVID-19 with no records of having it can land you in the penitentiary.

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF) — A suspect in New Martinsville could face jail time after telling officers he had COVID-19 while in custody. This false claim hindered police, they say, and now the department’s Prosecuting Attorney is pressing charges.

Police arrested a suspect who fled from an officer. Donnie Harris, Detective for New Martinsville Police Department, says this is the first case they’ve seen where, to allegedly evade going to jail, a suspect claimed he had the virus.

It was just an attempt to not go to jail. Detective DOnnie Harris

With no symptoms, the detective says it appears the suspect made a false complaint.

“We had to go through the steps to confirm that this individual actually had COVID-19. He was not tested at one of the hospitals he said he was tested in. We were able to check at that hospital and determine that he was not tested there,” Harris says.

Usually, someone who reports a false emergency to an officer faces misdemeanor charges. Saying you have COVID-19 when not confirmed through testing, however, could land you in the penitentiary.

“Our prosecuting attorney is taking the stance that he will review every case in which something like that happens, and possibly charge them with terroristic threats, which is a felony,” Harris says.

Police maintain that claiming you have a deadly virus a terrorist threat because it puts police lives in jeopardy. Every officer who came in contact with the suspect were quarantined, which seriously limited police capacity.

In a situation like that, you’re shutting down law enforcement agencies. We’re already running short-staffed, so that made it that much worse. Donnie Harris

It’s a two-front war. By the time the officer catches wind of the COVID-19 claims and the need to self-quarantine, it’s too close for comfort. “I live close with my elderly parents, so when I found out, I was actually at their home,” Harris says.

Arresting someone means you can’t stay six feet apart, and wiping down the cruiser only goes so far. In terms of law enforcement, police are limiting arrests when possible and processing what they can online, like receiving receive written statements via email.

Most people in New Martinsville have been very cooperative. The ones we had to enforce, we only gave verbal warnings. So, we’ve had not to arrest anyone or write any citations, or anything like that. Donnie Harris

Unfortunately, online efforts cannot address increasing reports of domestic violence or burglaries since the start of stay-at-home orders. Police say the biggest challenge currently is making sure they don’t contaminate somebody with the virus or get infected themselves while responding to calls.

