West Mountain ski season starts on Christmas Eve

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some warm weather last week kept the skiers and snowboarders at bay, but the temperatures have dropped, and there’s plenty of snow on the face of West Mountain. Now that it seems as though winter is here and means it, ski season is set to begin.

West Mountain Ski Resort opens trail season on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The start date is set for skiing, snowboarding and tubing.

It’s a season with new attractions poking up through the snow. This year, mountain season features new expansions to learning terrain and the mountain’s bunny slope. New snow tubing lanes have also been added, partially in preparation for the first-ever Tuber Bowl, a tubing competition set to hit West Mountain in February 2022.

“The progress continues at West Mountain,” said ski resort General Manager Sara Montgomery in a release on Tuesday. “Our Snow Sports school continues to grow, and this year we have expanded our learning center to accommodate more skiers and riders. We are excited to welcome newcomers who will be making their first winter sports memories at West.”

Season passes can be ordered now. West Mountain is also running a promotion offering a $35 breakfast/ticket and lunch/ticket combo. Those combos are good from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. respectively, Tuesdays-Fridays.

West Mountain also enters this winter having completed the first stage of a long-term expansion plan. Stage 1, which has progressed to completion over the last nine years, includes ski area infrastructure, such as new chairlifts, snowmaking pipeline, a new cafeteria, LED trail lighting and this year’s expanded tubing and bunny hills.

That leaves stage 2 up ahead. That stage involved developing the mountain into a full ski resort hot spot, complete with a hotel and conference center, athletic club, condos and duplexes along West Mountain Road.

West Mountain can be reached online or by phone for more season pass and ticket information.