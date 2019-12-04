West Mountain set to open for the 2019/2020 season

QUEENSBURY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — West Mountain will be opening for the 2019/2020 ski season this Saturday, December 7.

The mountain will be open to skiers and snowboarders from 8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. A 20 percent discount is being offered at the window Opening Day until December 21. West Mountain is also offering a new 20 percent discount for season pass holders who “bring a buddy” on non-holidays.

The front desk will also be open for season pass pick up from 9 a.m-5 p.m. as well as their ski shop for all of your equipment needs.

For more offers and information visit their website here or call at (518)-636-3699.