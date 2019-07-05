West Mountain opens for summer

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — West Mountain isn’t just a winter destination, it’s also one for seeking out some summer fun.

The resort opened on Monday for the summer 2019 season with the introduction of their new aerial ropes course, along with mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, and more.

To access what they call, Tree Top Adventure Park, you have to take a chairlift up to the top of the mountain all while taking in the scenic views of the Hudson River Valley, Adirondack and Vermont Mountains.

Photo provided by West Mountain Resort

Once at the top, you walk a short distance to the Adventure Park that is situated in the woods. The park consists of six trails intended for climbers 7 years old and older, ranging in ability from beginner to advanced.

West Mountain also offers more than 20 mountain bike cross-country and downhill trails with varying levels of difficulty along with hiking trails as well.

For more details please visit their website here.