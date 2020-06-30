West Mountain modifies 4th of July celebrations from a safe distance

1  of  2
18-year-old killed in shooting in Cohoes
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three weeks ago, West Mountain announced plans for a socially-distant concert and fireworks display set for July 3. The plan would have had groups of people seperated into squares on a grid along the slope, 10 or less to a square, all 10 feet apart.

Over the weekend, a complaint led to a letter from the state that coincided with Warren County stepping in, saying that concerts were not listed as low-risk outdoor entertainment in COVID-19 safety guidance from the state. That meant the fireworks could go off, but the bands couldn’t play.

Fireworks are still set to go off from the top of West Mountain this weekend, but onlookers on the 3rd will only be able to watch from their homes or vehicles. The mountain opens some outdoor activities on July 4.

