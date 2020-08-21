Wesley Foundation accepting nominations for Saratoga Grandparents Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Wesley Foundation is accepting nominations for the Saratoga Greatest Grandparents Club. Honorees will be acknowledged during a virtual Grandparents Day celebration Sunday, September 13 from 11 a.m. to noon, on The Wesley Community’s Facebook page.

Nominations should be kept to 100 words or less and explain why the senior is being nominated. Submissions can include photos or a video. Grandchildren in the Greater Saratoga area can nominate a grandparent or great-grandparent until September 1 at 4 p.m.

Related Content Happy National Senior Citizens Day!

“Grandparents Day is a day to celebrate the members of our families who serve as an invaluable resource of stories and experiences from which we can all learn and grow,” said The Wesley Community’s CEO Brian Nealon. “After years of working, raising families, and contributing to society, this day provides all of us with an opportunity to thank our grandparents for making such a difference in our lives.”

This will be the first time the Saratoga Grandparents Day will be celebrated virtually but there will still be virtual activities and giveaways, said Nealon. The event will begin by recognizing the 2020 class of the Greatest Grandparents Club. This year’s nominated grandparents will also receive a certificate in the mail. Attendance at the virtual celebration is free.

LATEST STORIES