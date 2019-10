SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Rivers building at the Wesley Community first opened in the early 1970’s and has remained unchanged since. Now with the thought of tomorrow’s seniors in mind, upgrades are underway and have already been finished on the 5th floor.

The lower floors are now set to begin renovations. A capital improvement drive has been under way quietly and has already raised $3.2 million dollars. Now the drive has gone public to raise the last $1.8 million.