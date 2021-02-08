“We’re not in competition anymore:” Lake George Winterfest kicks off with unity

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George Winterfest isn’t meant to be a substitute for the Lake George Winter Carnival. Traffic in the village is down from a normal February, but that’s okay. The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce expected to sell as many as 1,000 wristbands for the COVID-19-friendly month of events, and as of the first weekend, they had already capped 900.

At Fort William Henry, hotel stays were strong in the first weekend, with festival attendees getting discounted stays. They’re already booked for this coming weekend, as part of a year that has seen fewer stays, but not enough to be dangerous.

Festival attendees also get discounts at participating restaurants. Many of those are in the village, but some are in Queensbury and Glen Lake. The festival’s aim is to bring more business and outdoor attention to Warren County at large, a goal that so far the chamber of commerce says is being met.

Lake George Winterfest wristbands are on sale online.