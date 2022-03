WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Wendy’s is coming to Wilton. The fast-food location is set to open in the former Friendly’s location on Wilton Mall property.

The new Wendy’s location is still under construction at the Wilton Mall (credit: Sara Rizzo)

The building is still under construction. No opening date has been set yet.

Wendy’s also has a location on Congress Street in Saratoga Springs.