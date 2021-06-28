Wendy’s catches fire in Pittsfield

Pittsfield fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On June 28 at around 12 a.m. Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a Wendy’s Restaurant at 556 Hubbard Avenue, for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, PFD found a growing fire in the kitchen.

According to Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire was contained to the stove and hood area. Gas to the appliance was shut off and Berkshire Gas responded to make sure that was the cause of the gas leak.

The fire started when a cleaning crew moved a gas-fed, flat-top stove unit. While moving it a fire erupted from behind the unit, with flames shooting out and up.

No injuries and the Wendy’s restaurant will be closed until further notice while they do maintenance from damages by the fire.

