Wendy Williams calls out audience member over phone interruption

(ABC) – Wendy Williams is the latest to call out an audience member whose phone rang and interrupted her show.

Williams, known for telling it like it is, was in the midst of celebrity dish when she was rudely interrupted.

“Kindly, the tickets are free, but when you come here you must turn your phones off. I was being overdramatic but kindly please turn your phone off. Thank you,” Williams said.

Frustrations over cell phone disruptions don’t end with Williams.

Just last week, during an off-Broadway show, one actor swiped a cell phone right out of the audience member’s hand and tossed it under the stands.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine vocalized his displeasure at a performance as well.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2019)