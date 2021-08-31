WellNow Urgent Care opens new location in Glenville, dedicated to COVID-19 testing

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WellNow Urgent Care and St. Peter’s Health Partners have opened a new location in Glenville dedicated to COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic patients. The new location is located at 233 Saratoga Road and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online. Patients looking for treatment for other illnesses and injuries should seek another place to go. This WellNow location will begin offering other urgent services sometime in the future.

All WellNow locations provide COVID-19 PCR testing but asymptomatic patients are encouraged to visit one of the dedicated testing sites. Asymptomatic patients include those who are not exhibiting any symptoms. Those who need to be tested for work or school are also considered asymptomatic.

Dedicated WellNow COVID-19 testing sites:

Latham, 800 Loudon Road

North Greenbush, 24 North Greenbush Road

Rotterdam, 1708 Altamont Avenue

COVID-19 PCR test results at WellNow centers in New York are likely to return the same day if administered by a specified time. All other PCR results are returned the next day.

This new Glenville location is the 13th location in the Capital Region. Other locations include Albany, Troy, Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs.