WellNow Urgent Care opens new location in Cobleskill, dedicated to COVID testing

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WellNow Urgent Care and St. Peter’s Health Partners have opened a new location in Cobleskill that is dedicated to COVID-19 testing. The location opened October 11 as a COVID PCR testing center for asymptomatic patients.

The new location is at 721 East Main Street in Cobleskill and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled online.

WellNow said 81.4% of COVID PCR tests return results within 24 hours and 99% to 100% return results within 48 hours. Patients can visit the WellNow website to view testing times to receive next-day results.

COVID-19 PCR testing is available at all WellNow locations. However, asymptomatic patients are encouraged to visit one of the dedicated testing sites. Asymptomatic patients include individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not currently exhibiting symptoms. Patients without symptoms who require PCR results for work, school or other purposes are also considered asymptomatic.

The new center is the sixteenth WellNow Urgent Care location in New York State that is temporarily serving as a dedicated COVID-19 testing center. These include the Glenville, Rotterdam, North Greenbush and Latham locations. Full service centers in the area include Albany, Gloversville, Niskayuna and Troy.

Additional information about COVID-19 testing at WellNow Urgent Care, including testing cost and insurance coverage, can be found on the WellNow website.