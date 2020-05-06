WellNow Urgent Care is testing for COVID-19 at Capital Region locations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WellNow Urgent Care is offering two types of COVID-19 testing at four Capital Region facilities starting Wednesday.

The two types of testing are molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and blood antibody serology testing. Those who have or recently had COVID-19 symptoms are eligible to receive the tests.

They said tests are available seven days a week with no appointments needed.

“Bringing both types of COVID-19 testing to our communities in the Capital Region is a top priority right now,” said Dr. John Radford, WellNow Urgent Care President. “As New York prepares to reopen, providing all our communities with answers to their COVID-19 questions is as much our responsibility as is making sure all our centers remain a safe and welcoming place for all urgent care needs.”

Testing is available at the following Capital Region locations:

Albany

Niskayuna

Clifton Park

Hudson

“These COVID-19 tests offer the Capital Region reliable screening that provides patients clarity on their symptoms and helps guide the best course of action for their care,” said Dr. Tanvir M. Dara, WellNow Urgent Care Chief Medical Officer. “Furthermore, using the collective data from these tests may offer a deeper understanding on how widespread the virus is within our communities, helping to inform greater decisions about the health and safety of all.”

