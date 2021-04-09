Woman with ‘longest nails in the world’ finally cuts them

TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — A Texas woman who held the Guinness World Record for the longest nails in the world has finally cut her 24-foot-long nails.

Ripley’s Believe It Or Not unveil Ayanna Williams, the Woman with 23 inch nails at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not on November 19, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

At the time of the record, in 2017, Ayanna Williams’ nails measured almost 19-feet-long collectively. In 2021, they had grown another 5 feet.

Williams began growing her nails nearly thirty years ago. This month, she decided to trim them down to a regular length.

She said the longest nail measured 38 inches, and it took her two bottles of nail polish and 20 hours to do a manicure.

Williams visited a dermatology office in Fort Worth, Texas to have the procedure. They used a small electric rotary tool to remove the nails.

With her shorter nails—which Williams plans to grow to about six inches long—she can now do everyday tasks that once were difficult or impossible, things like texting easily and opening doors.

Williams said the procedure was “emotional” for her in a video posted by Guinness World Records. She said she had “mixed emotions about her babies going,” but acknowledged that “my nails don’t make me, I make my nails.”

The cut nails have been acquired by Ripley’s Believe It or Not.