Woman uses shovel to kill cobra slithering on her patio

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo provided by Kathy Kehoe, a 4 to 5-foot-long snake slithers on the patio of her apartment in Fairless Hills, Pa. Kehoe used a shovel to kill the cobra. Her apartment complex is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren’t sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit. (Kathy Kehoe via AP)

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman used a shovel to kill a cobra she saw slithering on the patio of her apartment.

Kathy Kehoe said the squawking of some blue jays outside her unit caught her attention Monday. When she looked outside, she saw a 4 to 5-foot-long serpent.

The 73-year-old Kehoe says she noticed the lateral spot commonly found on cobras, grabbed a shovel and nudged its tail. When it rose and spread its hood, she realized it was a cobra. That’s when she decided to kill it.

“I knew what I was doing was dangerous, I’m not a fool,” she said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I just acted. I thought of the kids and other people in this community and I said ‘I can’t let this thing get away.'”

Her apartment complex in Fairless Hills, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren’t sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit.

Wildlife officials say people who spot snakes should call police and let experts handle the situation.

This story has been corrected to show snake was killed in Fairless Hills, not in Falls, Pennsylvania.