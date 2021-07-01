Welcome to Elmira sign defaced with Judge Jeanine Pirro over Brian Williams

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- People on their morning commute may have noticed the sign that welcomes visitors to the City of Elmira with the faces of the area’s most influential residents on East Church Street off I-86 looked different.







The sign highlighting some of Elmira’s greatest has been defaced. Brian Williams, former NBC anchor and host of ‘The 11th Hour with Brian Williams,’ face was replaced with Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of Fox News Channel’s Justice with Judge Jeanine.

However, the anchorman was previously suspended over lying about his war reporting duties in Iraq, leading some residents to want Williams, who spent part of his childhood in town, off the sign. Williams was not born in Elmira, but he lived there as a boy before his family moved to New Jersey. He lived on West Church Street and attended Hendy Avenue Elementary School.

Among the notable former Elmirans are fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger, astronaut Eileen Collins, American writer Mark Twain, and American football player Ernie Davis.