WATCH: Woman who crashed car into child’s bedroom arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — An Albuquerque mom crashed her car into a neighbor’s house, destroying an empty child’s bedroom. She said she just left the house to relieve some stress by getting stoned.

Melanie Montoya, 34, told police that she was speeding up the street just a few blocks from home when she lost control on that cold December night. “I was just leaving my house to go smoke, ’cause everybody was, like, calm at my house, you know?” she said.

She slammed into a two-story, 100-year-old home, waking most of the neighborhood and causing a lot of damage. “Another day my son’s going to be in there, you know, thank God he wasn’t. But I mean, I’ve already lost a child,” the resident told APD. “I sat down, put my pajamas on, sat down on my couch and my whole house exploded.”