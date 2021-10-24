WATCH: Fearless feline chase coyote away from Oregon home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a jungle out there! A cat chased off a coyote in a southwest Portland, Oregon neighborhood this week. Ring doorbell video captured the coyote sniffing around a home near an area community college campus.

But that coyote didn’t count on Kevin the cat. Coolly courageous, the creature jumped into action, sending the coyote packing—first out of the yard, then into the neighbor’s property across the street.

Coyotes, weighing between 25 to 35 pounds on average, have become a common sight in urban areas across the country and are adept at shifting their diets to fit available food sources, according to researchers. While they are spotted frequently on golf courses and in parks in cities, coyotes typically prefer open areas such as prairies and deserts.