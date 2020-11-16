TRY 98.3 Social Dilemma: Do you kill spiders or leave them alone?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For this morning’s social dilemma, how do you respond to a spider in your home? Do you live and let live, or go scorched earth?

From Colleen:

“Last night, I got up to go to the bathroom. And as I walked into the bathroom I look on the wall near the toilet and there he is just staring at me….a brown spider. I have a fear of spiders so I quickly grabbed some toilet paper and smushed and flushed him. When I told this story to a couple of friends, they were not happy with me.”

“They explained that there is no reason to fear spiders and that they’re actually good because they eat the other insects in the house. They said if anything I should have captured him and put him outside, not killed him. I think that’s crazy. Others said they just leave them alone. So what do you do?”