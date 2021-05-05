Tiger King’s Carole Baskin launches a cryptocurrency

by: Bobby Oler

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis.

(NewsNation) — Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the surprise hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” has launched a cryptocurrency. “I’m purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip,” she tweeted.

The coin is called “Cat.” Its value fluctuated Wednesday morning around $16 per coin. Baskin says the plans to offer coin-holders special perks, like live streams with her and discounts on merchandise.

“Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward-thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free,” Baskin wrote in a news release.

The owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, Baskin was launched to stardom after she appeared as the nemesis of Joseph Maldonado-Passage—aka Joe Exotic—in the Netflix show. Maldonado-Passage is now in prison after he was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her.

The show also touched on accusations that Baskin killed her first husband. Don Lewis vanished in 1997 before a plane trip to Costa Rica and was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin has denied any wrongdoing.

