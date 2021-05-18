Rats take over Brooklyn NYCHA development, playground

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats have taken over a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) development playground, and families who live there say the rodents are coming inside.

Kesha Crawford said the rats have infested a playground on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, just feet away from where her children play. She lives at the Stuyvesant Gardens and says no one is doing anything about the infestation.

Diane Hatchett said the rodents keep kids away from playing in the area and are now making their way into her home in Stuyvesant Gardens. She lives on the first floor and has trouble sleeping at night. “They are walking around on my couch, dresser, and I wake up at night,” she said.

Residents say they want the holes in the buildings filled, more exterminating efforts, and more trash cans. “We need garbage cans, one behind every building,” said Carla Hollingsworth.