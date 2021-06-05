COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Islander was pulled over and cited on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) Wednesday after driving alone in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a mask on his passenger seat’s headrest, police said.
A highway patrol officer was driving on the LIE—just before the Sagtikos Parkway at exit 52—when he said he became suspicious of the front passenger of a Nissan sedan he saw traveling in the HOV lane. The officer pulled the car over around 7:15 p.m. and said he saw that the driver, 20-year-old Justin Kunis of Lake Grove, had attached a neutral mask to the front of his passenger seat headrest.
The blank, white neutral mask—recognizable as a version of the iconic comedy and drama masks—apparently was an attempt to make it seem as though there were a living passenger in the vehicle. On weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.—rush hour—HOV lanes are only for cars with more than one occupant, low-emission and energy-efficient vehicles, and buses and motorcycles.
Officials said Kunis was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violation.
