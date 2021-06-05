NY driver tries using carpool lane by masking headrest

Weird

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Long Island man attached a drama mask to his passenger headrest to use the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway on June 2, 2021, police say.

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Islander was pulled over and cited on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) Wednesday after driving alone in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a mask on his passenger seat’s headrest, police said.

A highway patrol officer was driving on the LIE—just before the Sagtikos Parkway at exit 52—when he said he became suspicious of the front passenger of a Nissan sedan he saw traveling in the HOV lane. The officer pulled the car over around 7:15 p.m. and said he saw that the driver, 20-year-old Justin Kunis of Lake Grove, had attached a neutral mask to the front of his passenger seat headrest.

The blank, white neutral mask—recognizable as a version of the iconic comedy and drama masks—apparently was an attempt to make it seem as though there were a living passenger in the vehicle. On weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.—rush hour—HOV lanes are only for cars with more than one occupant, low-emission and energy-efficient vehicles, and buses and motorcycles.

Officials said Kunis was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violation.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire