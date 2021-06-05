A Long Island man attached a drama mask to his passenger headrest to use the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway on June 2, 2021, police say.

COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Islander was pulled over and cited on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) Wednesday after driving alone in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a mask on his passenger seat’s headrest, police said.

A highway patrol officer was driving on the LIE—just before the Sagtikos Parkway at exit 52—when he said he became suspicious of the front passenger of a Nissan sedan he saw traveling in the HOV lane. The officer pulled the car over around 7:15 p.m. and said he saw that the driver, 20-year-old Justin Kunis of Lake Grove, had attached a neutral mask to the front of his passenger seat headrest.