A woman crashed a vehicle into a Yonkers school, killing her boyfriend who was hanging onto the hood of the vehicle Sept. 4, 2021 (Yonkers PD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman drove her vehicle into a Yonkers school over the weekend, killing her boyfriend who was hanging onto the hood of the SUV, police said Monday.

Authorities responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the Eugenio Maria de Hostos MicroSociety School off Stanley Place in Yonkers just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said that a 2021 Subaru Forester crashed through the school’s access gate and hit a concrete barrier before colliding into the north wall of the building.

A man, identified as 42-year-old Martires Susana-Pena, was found on the ground adjacent to the barrier while a woman, 43-year-old Mercedes Vargas, was in the driver’s seat, according to authorities.

Police say they were in a relationship and may have been drinking at a residence on Stanley Avenue before the crash, investigators said. After an argument began between the couple, Vargas reportedly tried to leave in the vehicle.

Somehow, Susana-Pena ended up on the hood. Police believe he may have been trying to prevent his partner from driving drunk. She continued driving at a high rate of speed with him still on the hood.

She eventually crashed into the gate and struck the barrier and school wall—a total distance of 260 yards, according to police. Susana-Pena suffered fatal, traumatic injuries to his head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene. Vargas was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. She was arrested and faces charges of DWI, second-degree vehicular manslaughter.