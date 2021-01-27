WATCH: Viral Bernie Sanders mitten meme inspires funny poem

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After seeing the positive reactions from his Facebook followers to the Bernie Sanders mitten memes last week, a local man was inspired to say thank you. Through poetry, John Haber wrote a poem inspired by the viral memes.

“And then this happened, all of these like beautifully hilarious memes were coming out with Bernie there and I saw people from all different camps sort of interacting in a beautiful hilarious way, they were interacting with each other’s memes, they were interacting more positively and I thought this is pretty amazing, so I felt like I wanted to say something about that,” said Haber.

After more than 13,000 shares on Facebook, Haber says he hopes it keeps spreading smiles.