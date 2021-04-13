Hissing gator invades Florida woman’s kitchen

TAMPA (WFLA) — The rainy weather forced a lot of people inside over the weekend, and some reptiles, too.

A baby alligator wandered into the Wesley Chapel kitchen of Erika Venza before noon Sunday. She called her friend and neighbor Sazan Powers to come over and help coerce the 1-foot gator out again.

Courtesy of Sazan Powers

The women kept a safe distance away – on top of the kitchen counter, table, and chairs as the gator hissed at them. When they couldn’t get anyone to come help, they used a Swiffer mop and a few squeals to guide the gator outside without hurting it.

“Keep going, keep going!” Powers said. “The door is right there.” As the gator took off through the yard, she said, “Bye, Bro! Thanks for hanging out.”