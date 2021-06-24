Girl rescued from locked dressing room that was a Long Island bank vault

Firefighters safely rescued a girl after she got locked in a dressing room area that previously served as a bank vault in Port Jefferson, Long Island, authorities say. (Credit: Port Jefferson Fire Department)

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A girl had to be pulled through a hole in a wall by rescue workers after becoming locked in a dressing room on Long Island, authorities said.

The Port Jefferson Fire Department said the call came Tuesday afternoon after the girl was accidentally locked in the dressing area that once served as a bank vault at an East Main Street location in the Suffolk County town.

Rescue crews used air chisels and hammer drills to breach the 12-inch thick wall, fire officials said.

Once the hole was large enough, the firefighters were able to pull the girl out horizontally, as seen in video posted to the fire department’s Facebook.

Rescue workers clapped and cheered as the girl was helped to freedom. Officials assured she was uninjured in the ordeal.