Girl rescued from locked dressing room that was a Long Island bank vault

Weird

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters safely rescued a girl after she got locked in a dressing room area that previously served as a bank vault in Port Jefferson, Long Island, authorities say. (Credit: Port Jefferson Fire Department)

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A girl had to be pulled through a hole in a wall by rescue workers after becoming locked in a dressing room on Long Island, authorities said.

The Port Jefferson Fire Department said the call came Tuesday afternoon after the girl was accidentally locked in the dressing area that once served as a bank vault at an East Main Street location in the Suffolk County town.

Rescue crews used air chisels and hammer drills to breach the 12-inch thick wall, fire officials said.

Once the hole was large enough, the firefighters were able to pull the girl out horizontally, as seen in video posted to the fire department’s Facebook.

Rescue workers clapped and cheered as the girl was helped to freedom. Officials assured she was uninjured in the ordeal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire