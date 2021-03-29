Falling tree kills New York man in suburban Indianapolis

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A falling tree has killed a New York man during a thunderstorm in suburban Indianapolis, police said.

Forty-year-old Elias Smith of New York sustained multiple injuries from the falling tree about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Carmel Police Department said.

Witnesses said Smith was attempting to escape the storm when the tree fell and struck him, police said.

Authorities received numerous reports of downed trees in the area where the tree struck Smith, police said.