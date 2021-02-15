Columbia County hawk snapped with stuffed Valentine

Valentine hawk. (Cathy Marie)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 viewer Cathy Marie sent this image of a red-tailed hawk with a stuffed animal for Valentine’s Day.

Probably, the hawk was hungry and wanted an easy meal. Now it knows the true sting of heartbreak!

