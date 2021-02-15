Columbia County hawk snapped with stuffed Valentine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX46) — Over a month ago, Tessica Brown, a 40-year old Louisiana woman, ran out of her Got2B Glued hairspray and turned to Gorilla Glue spray believing it would hold down her hairstyle in a similar way.

In a Tik Tok video from last week, she explained her conundrum, saying she had washed her hair "15 times, and it don’t move." She even demonstrated as much.