Capital Roots turning up the heat in the food desert

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The nonprofit Capital Roots Urban Grow Center is kicking off a hot pepper challenge to raise awareness about access to healthy food. NEWS10’s own Cassie Hudson will even be on hand to sample some sizzling spices.

The charity event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Capital Roots on River Street in Troy. Organizers are challenging everyone to eat a hot, spicy pepper—and to call out two friends to do the same—while making a $10 donation to Capital Roots.

Local food and restaurant people community members leaders are set to participate in the challenge. Stewart’s is supplying a necessary ingredient—milk, the spoonful of sugar that helps the spicy medicine go down.

The goal at Capital Roots is to raise awareness that communities need sustainable, food economies, farms, and producers to be available in the area so locals can access fresh, healthy food. As they say, dependence on national and international food sources results in empty store shelves and poor food options.

