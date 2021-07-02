American Cornhole League national event set for Fourth of July weekend

VALLEY FORGE, Penn. (PIX11) — Cornhole has grown into more than just a game played at tailgates and backyard barbecues. Now, it’s a professional sport.

The ACL Final Chase is a national Cornhole event set for the Fourth of July weekend in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The three-day competition will be broadcast across ESPN. The event includes thousands in cash and prizes.

Founder and commissioner of the American Cornhole League, Stacey Moore, and superstar professional cornhole players Matt Guy and Courtney Roy visited NEWS10’s sister station in New York City on Friday. The trio talked about the upcoming competition and how the sport has grown in popularity over the years.

The anchor team at Pix11 joined everyone in the PIX Plaza for a friendly game of cornhole at the end of the show.